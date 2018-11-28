Chinese hospital denies approving gene-edited babies experiment

BEIJING: The Chinese hospital linked to a controversial experiment purporting to have created the world’s first genetically-edited babies denied its involvement on Tuesday.

Shenzhen Harmonicare Women and Children’s Hospital said in a statement that it suspected the signature on a document approving the experiment, specifically its adherence to ethical standards, was falsified. It has also asked police to investigate. "We have always firmly opposed the development of genetic experiments that violate human ethics and morality," the hospital said on its website.