Luxury items

This refers to the letter ‘Increasing exports’ (November 26) by Engr Riaz Akbar. Pakistan, at the moment, has limited export surplus to offer to other countries. During the past 50 years, our exports continue to depend on the same five products led by the textile industry. We have not been able to include other value added products in the export list. In the short-term, however, we can easily curb our import bill by $7-8 billion by disallowing the import of luxury and non-essential items which have flooded our market. This step can easily mitigate our current account deficit and help the government avoid the IMF bailout package.

The reason for the huge trade imbalance with China is that Pakistan has allowed the import of every type of consumer item, including those being produced in the country. The excess of foreign goods has destroyed our domestic industries. It is difficult to understand why the PTI government, with its avowed stress on austerity, is reluctant to ban the import of non-essential goods.

Arif Majeed

Karachi