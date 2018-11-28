For senior citizens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In our country, no government has done anything for the welfare of senior citizens. These days I am using a ride-hailing service in Karachi. A couple of days back, the driver who came to pick me was a 60-year-old man. He was having a difficult time while driving and was unable to read the map. While I reached my destination in a short span, the ride showed me the horrific reality of today’s society. A 60-year-old man was forced to work from dawn to dusk to earn a small amount of income. Even though he was weak, he was performing his duties diligently.
I wonder if our leaders ever think about the welfare of senior citizens who worked their entire lives and still couldn’t afford to have a stress-free post-retirement life. Parliamentarians must draft strategies to provide much-needed relief to our senior citizens.
Vasdev
Karachi
