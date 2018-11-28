For senior citizens

In our country, no government has done anything for the welfare of senior citizens. These days I am using a ride-hailing service in Karachi. A couple of days back, the driver who came to pick me was a 60-year-old man. He was having a difficult time while driving and was unable to read the map. While I reached my destination in a short span, the ride showed me the horrific reality of today’s society. A 60-year-old man was forced to work from dawn to dusk to earn a small amount of income. Even though he was weak, he was performing his duties diligently.

I wonder if our leaders ever think about the welfare of senior citizens who worked their entire lives and still couldn’t afford to have a stress-free post-retirement life. Parliamentarians must draft strategies to provide much-needed relief to our senior citizens.

Vasdev

Karachi