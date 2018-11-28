Street lights

The Sindhi Jamaat Cooperative Housing Society is under the control of the KMC. It is unfortunate that the KMC authorities are not doing regular maintenance work. Street lights that are installed inside the society have not been working properly for the last one month. This has caused a lot of problems for residents, especially those who go to the nearby mosque for evening prayers.

Multiple requests have been made to the KMC, but the authorities concerned have taken no action so far. The KMC authorities must take immediate notice of the grave situation and start street lights maintenance work at the earliest.

Mohammad Khan Sial

Karachi