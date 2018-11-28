Al-Azizia case: Who will present final arguments first?

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the case regarding final arguments by the two sides in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference against Sharif family. The judgment in this regard will be issued today (Wednesday).

The Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik conducted hearing into Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference against Sharif family filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court along with his legal team. During the course of proceedings, NAB's deputy prosecutor general requested the court to issue directives to the defence side to first give final arguments in the case as the accused has submitted some fresh documents in his defence.

However, Nawaz' counsel Khawaja Haris said the documents were not submitted for the defence, adding he wouldn't give arguments on these documents. The former prime minister has already excused himself from presenting anything in his defence, he further added. He said the documents comprised the order sheets of the apex court and their submitted applications, adding if the accused presented his defence, they must request the court to make it part of the case record. After hearing the arguments from both sides at large, the court reserved its judgment.