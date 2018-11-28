Pakpattan cop suspended after video goes viral

PAKPATTAN: A Pakpattan police officer was suspended after a video of him went viral on social media, prompting officials to take notice and launch an inquiry into the incident. Inspector Arshad who is stationed at Kalyana Police Station in Pakpattan came under fire after two alleged videos of him went viral.

In the first video, the police officer can be seen depicting a Bollywood villain while delivering a dialogue from Anil Kapoor's 2013 film Shootout at Wadala. "Do waqt ki roti kamata hoon, panch waqt ki namaaz padhta hoon ... isse zyada meri zaroorat nahi, aur mujhe khareedne ki teri aukaad nahi,” he says in the video. In a second video, it was being speculated that the same inspector is seen dancing with a woman to an Indian song.

Maria Mehmood suspended the officer and ordered that an inquiry be launched on an official level. Speaking to Geo News, the man in the dance video identified himself as Shahzad Asi, a stage actor. He said that they were shooting for a drama rehearsal and clip of it went viral. "I have no connection to police, it is a respectable institution," he added.

"This clip was made during rehearsal and made viral," said Asi, apologising if the video has hurt anyone's sentiments. Speaking to Geo News, Inspector Arshad said “The video was uploaded on social media by my nephew.”