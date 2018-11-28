No gas loadshedding in winter: ECC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) decided on Tuesday that there would be no gas loadshedding during the current winter season.

The ECC also decided that the recent increase in the gas prices would not be applicable for Roti Tandoors, and they would continue to pay their gas bills on the previously applicable rates. The decision was taken in view of the concerns that the increase in gas prices is leading to the rise in the prices of tandoori roti and naan. The meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of the Minister for Finance Asad Umar.

Earlier, the ECC was given a presentation by Secretary Petroleum Division on Winter Gas Load Management Plan. The ECC also allowed the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline to utilise the RLNG in the system for consumption by domestic and commercial consumers, to manage the load. The gas utilities will be allowed volumetric adjustment and financial impact on cost neutral basis in accordance with the ECC’s decision of May 11, 2018.

The meeting also approved government guarantee to National Power Parks Management Company (Pvt) Ltd to raise a loan of Rs38 billion from financial institutions to meet remaining cost of its two power plants. The ECC gave approval in principal to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to raise Islamic financing for the power sector through Power Holding (Pvt) Limited.