Pakistan to invite Modi to Saarc moot: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Tuesday Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to the Saarc summit. Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari were addressing the Kashmir conference here.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan wanted the resolution of the Kashmir issue through talks but India was avoiding it, reports Geo. “The groundbreaking of the Kartarpur border will be our big achievement,” said Dr Faisal, adding that now policies will be made upon the wish of people.

Speaking on the Kashmir issue, Dr Faisal said the matter had been raised at the national and international fora. The Saarc summit was to be held in Pakistan in 2016 but due to strain in ties, India declined the invite, causing Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan to follow suit.

HR Minister Shireen Mazari said India had exposed its intentions in front of the entire world and there should be action from India and Pakistan, based upon concrete recommendations to resolve the Kashmir issue. She said India wanted to change demography of IHK and demanded Indian forces’ ouster from the valley should be ensured. She said negotiations without any agenda were useless and there should be an enduring solution to the problem.