close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 28, 2018

Pakistan, Thailand must enhance trade

Business

November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

KARACHI: Thailand and Pakistan should take targeted steps, including exchange of information, business delegations, and visits to explore the markets for sales and purchase of both Thai and Pakistani goods and services, Consul General of Thailand in Karachi Thatree Chauvachata has said.

Talking to journalists at a dinner reception hosted by Avari Group of Hotels Ltd Corporate Director Sales and Beach Luxury Hotel General Manager M Azeem Qureshi, the consul general of Thailand said last year, bilateral trade volume was $1.4 billion, and it was in favour of Thailand. Thailand has huge tourism potential, and the Thai Consulate expects to issue at least a 100,000 visas to Pakistanis this year, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business