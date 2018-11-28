Pakistan, Thailand must enhance trade

KARACHI: Thailand and Pakistan should take targeted steps, including exchange of information, business delegations, and visits to explore the markets for sales and purchase of both Thai and Pakistani goods and services, Consul General of Thailand in Karachi Thatree Chauvachata has said.

Talking to journalists at a dinner reception hosted by Avari Group of Hotels Ltd Corporate Director Sales and Beach Luxury Hotel General Manager M Azeem Qureshi, the consul general of Thailand said last year, bilateral trade volume was $1.4 billion, and it was in favour of Thailand. Thailand has huge tourism potential, and the Thai Consulate expects to issue at least a 100,000 visas to Pakistanis this year, he added.