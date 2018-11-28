Extension in returns filing date sought

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has asked federal Minister for Finance Asad Umer to issue directives to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the last date for filing income tax returns up to December 31, 2018, a statement said on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to the finance minister, the KCCI president said trade and business activities of Karachi were terribly disturbed because of the anti-encroachment drive initiated under the orders passed by the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, leaving very little time to file income tax returns.