close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Extension in returns filing date sought

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has asked federal Minister for Finance Asad Umer to issue directives to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the last date for filing income tax returns up to December 31, 2018, a statement said on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to the finance minister, the KCCI president said trade and business activities of Karachi were terribly disturbed because of the anti-encroachment drive initiated under the orders passed by the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, leaving very little time to file income tax returns.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business