Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

‘Govt giving priority to SMEs’

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
LAHORE: The government is giving top priority to the development of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which would help create employment opportunities and curb poverty in the country, a government official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of third SME conference, organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with the University of Management and Technology (UMT), Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar acknowledged the significance of SMEs and vowed to make Pakistan a “business-friendly country” by devising conducive policies based on solid research.

The government has embarked upon an ambitious plan to boost economy by making interventions in key areas of economic importance with a special focus on SMEs, which have a pervasive presence across various economic sectors, and are an integral part of the present government’s economic development strategy. Sarwar said that Pakistan is seeking to strengthen its economic position at the global level.

