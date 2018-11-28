Lack of accountability breeds poor performance

LAHORE: The performance of institutions and the governments in Pakistan is determined mostly by the person at the helm of affairs. The rules and regulations are flouted without fear of accountability. This results in lopsided performance of the economy.

The postings and transfers according to law should be determined by the bureaucracy on merit. Officially the bureaucracy does issue orders of postings and transfers, but not on merit rather it is done on the orders of the ruler of the day. We have seen in case of transfer of DPO PakPattan that the verbal orders of his transfer were issued by the Punjab chief minister, but official orders were issued by IG Police Punjab after mid-night.

After that case the transfer of IG Islamabad came into limelight, only because the superior court took notice of these transfers. Otherwise it is a routine.

The bureaucracy is at the mercy of the ruling party. Any bureaucrat can be transferred without notice if he dares to disobey the wishes of the ruling elite. The orders are given verbally so not trace of official interference in bureaucratic affairs is in a documented form.

This unchallenged power enjoyed by the ruling party of the day has both tamed the bureaucrats and made them bold as well. The postings and transfers are engineered by politicians to ensure that the problems in their specific area are resolved through their clout.

Thugs and thieves are protected by the politicians from the police. The police officer posted in their area is the person of their choice.

Power theft is ignored by the electricity officers that owe their posting to the recommendation of the MPA or MNA of the area. Canal water is made available beyond the official quota to the farmers recommended by the local ruling party politician.

This naturally deprives many farmers of their legitimate share of water. The bureaucracy obliges those that managed their posting, but in the process they oblige many others at a price.

Since both the politicians and bureaucracy are involved in illegality; none raises voice against the other.

Honest and dedicated bureaucrats are transferred to far flung places if they do not accept dictates from the rulers or the politicians. Those that oblige the rulers are assured of lucrative postings.

The entire governance system would remain stressed until the induction, postings and transfers were not only done on merit, but on clear and transparent rules.

Every government employee should complete tenure of at least three years at one place before he/she gets transferred. Each employee above grade 15 should not serve for more than five years in one district.

He/she should be posted both at lucrative and hardship areas during the career. Promotion to higher grade should be subjected to diversity in postings and clearance of exam as done in army.

The federal and provincial secretaries should serve for three years at one place and then compulsorily transferred.

We have seen that in case of regulatory institutions that enjoy some autonomy, the performance varies with the change of their heads.

State Bank of Pakistan was for instance an exemplary regulatory body during the tenure of Dr Ishrat Hussain, but performed a little shabbily when Ali Raza headed it.

The current governor central bank is just managing the institution like an experienced bureaucrat. His warnings to the government on the state of the economy are not as sharp and precise as they were in the brief tenure of Shahid Kardar.

In the same way, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) operated as a robust regulator during the tenure of Khalid Mirza, and then Tariq Hassan, but operated at a very slow speed to implement its reforms.

The speculators and manipulators played havoc with the investors. However, ever since the exchange control has been handed over to the Chinese, the regulation has vastly improved.

The brokers are not allowed by the new exchange sponsors to cross their limits.

Similarly, CCP is nowhere near its performance that was witnessed during the tenures of its first two chairpersons.

Appointments of the regulatory body heads and members are still the prerogative of the prime minister who can reject any nominee recommended by the selection committee.

The process should be more transparent and the selection board should comprise of persons of blameless repute. Their recommendations should be binding on the prime minister.