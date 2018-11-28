Anti-corruption drive impedes economic activities

KARACHI: Anti-corruption drive succeeded in triggering fear among wrong-doers, but it put a spanner in the economic activities as genuine contracts also came to halt, a senior tax professional said on Tuesday.

Abdul Qadir Memon, president of Pakistan Tax Bar Association said the government should review list of goods that draw regulatory duties to generate economic activities. The government enhanced regulatory duties on various luxury and non-essential items to reduce trade deficit.

Memon, commenting on the 100-day performance of the present government, said some measures of the present government would yield positive results if implemented in letter and spirit. “The decision to separate policy and operation in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will help in bringing more taxpayers and generating additional revenue,” he said. Policy and operation wings have been created to streamline affairs in Pakistan Customs. “These decisions will take time but in the long run it would be helpful for tax authorities,” PTBA president said.

Revenue collection sharply declined during the first four months of the current fiscal year. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is facing around Rs60 billion of shortfall owing to several reasons, including decline in sales tax collection from petroleum products. On FBR’s audit notices to over a million people, Memon said the present government through Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Act 2018 introduced Section 214E to Income Tax Ordinance 2001 to dispose audit cases that were selected automatically under Section 214D of the Ordinance, 2001. The Section 214D has already been deleted through Finance Act 2018.

Zeeshan Merchant, vice president of Karachi Tax Bar Association expressed disappointment over audit notices sent to compliant taxpayers.

Merchant lauded initiatives against high net-worth individuals and people who have luxury vehicles but are not in the tax net. The government should take action against the tax evaders and recovery to boost confidence of existing taxpayers. Merchant said the intention of the present government is apparently good. Results would, however, depend on measures to be taken in the future.

The government’s tax advisory council should comprise of ‘street smart’ experts to identify people who are low-profile, but generating huge income.