Rupee stable

The rupee closed almost steady against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 134.04 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 134.03. In the kerb market, the rupee remained flat due to improvement in the supply of the greenback.

The rupee settled unchanged at 135.40 against the dollar. “The currency was stable, as import payments declined. There were some small payments during the day,” a dealer said.