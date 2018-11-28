tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government has decided to waive the penalty for late filing along with audit for salaried group of late filer cases. These cases were selected for audit and penalty was prescribed by the previous government. This government is committed on facilitating people in filing returns.
Hammad Azhar
Minister of State for Revenue
