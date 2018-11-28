close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
November 28, 2018

Business

November 28, 2018
The government has decided to waive the penalty for late filing along with audit for salaried group of late filer cases. These cases were selected for audit and penalty was prescribed by the previous government. This government is committed on facilitating people in filing returns.

Hammad Azhar

Minister of State for Revenue

