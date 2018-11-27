Nandipur project case adjourned without proceeding

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Monday adjourned hearing on Dr Babar Awan’t appear before the court due to exemption from hearing. The NAB had already submitted its reply to the court regarding the matter.
The trial court decided to hear the case after the completion of proceeding in graft references against Sharif family in accordance with a given deadline by the apex court in this connection.
