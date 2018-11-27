close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Admiral Adnan takes over as Commander Logistics

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq has taken over the Logistic Command of Pakistan Navy in an impressive change of Command ceremony held at PN Dockyard. He took over the command from Rear Admiral Imran Ahmad. Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq would now be Incharge of Logistic support to all PN units, ships, establishments and repair and maintenance facilities of Pakistan Navy.

A guard of honour was also presented to the newly appointed Commander Logistics during the ceremony.

Later, Commanding Officers of the units under Command were also introduced to Commander Logistics. The ceremony was attended by a large number of officers, civilians and sailors of Pakistan Navy.

