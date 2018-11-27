Pakistan, Malaysia agree to promote defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to promote mutual cooperation and defence ties which will further strengthen cordial relations and friendship between the two air forces.

General Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Hj Affendi Bin Buang, Chief of Royal Malaysian Air Force who visited Air Headquarters here called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan here Monday.

On his arrival at air headquarters, the Malaysian air chief was presented the guard of honour by a PAF contingent. Chief of Royal Malaysian Air Force paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

Royal Malaysian Air Force chief appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel and lauded PAF’s key role in the war against terrorism.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar briefed the visiting dignitary about ongoing indigenisation projects being taken up by PAF in recent years.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries agreed to promote mutual cooperation and defence ties which will further strengthen cordial relations and friendship between the two air forces.

Chief of Royal Malaysian Air Force is visiting Pakistan on the special invitation of PAF and would also visit forthcoming IDEAS-2018 starting from 27 November at Expo Centre, Karachi.