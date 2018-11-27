close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
November 27, 2018

Steps stressed to address food scarcity, malnutrition issues

National

November 27, 2018
MINGORA: Speakers at a seminar on Monday stressed the need for integrated efforts to address the issue of food scarcity and malnutrition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Lower Dir Mohammad Azam Khan was the chief guest at the seminar titled ‘Food scarcity and malnutrition’.

Officials of various departments, including agriculture, education, livestock, food authority, planning and development and non-governmental organizations spoke on the occasion.

Mohammad Azam said that every second child was affected by malnutrition for not getting enough food. He said that provincial government along with government and non-government organizations was taking steps to contain the issue.

Azam Khan, head of Lasoona, said that his organization was making efforts including raising awareness to address the issue of malnutrition and food scarcity in Swat, Shangla and Kohistan districts.

