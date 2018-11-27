Residents protest power outages in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: A large number of local residents including shopkeepers and civil society members on Monday staged a protest against the power outages in Landikotal.

Led by Landikotal Falahi Tanzeem President Akhtar Ali Shinwari, the protesters marched in the Landikotal bazaar and chanted slogans against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and Tribal Electric Supply Company.

After marching in the bazaar, the protesters gathered outside the Landikotal Press Club, where leaders addressed them.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhtar Ali Shinwari and Habibullah said electricity had remained cut off to Landikotal for the last several days, but the authorities had turned a deaf ear to

the issue.

They said after the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa they were happy to have enough electricity at home and bazaar to live daily life smoothly.

The leaders said that they sought the help of local administration time and again to resolve the issue of power outages but to avail.

Habibullah said that there was an acute water shortage in Landikotal and adjoining areas due to power suspension.

He added that

businesses of some 4000 shops in the Landikotal bazaar were severely affected as well.

The protesters threatened to block the Pak-Afghan highway in Landikotal if electricity was not restored within 24 hours.