Afghan president heads to Geneva to attend key meeting

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left here on Monday morning for Switzerland’s Geneva to attend a key meeting on Afghanistan, the Presidential Palace said.

Ghani will deliver a speech during Geneva Conference on Afghanistan to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, the palace said in a statement. The Afghan leader will also be having bilateral meetings with the high representative of the participating countries and organizations, the statement added. Focusing on development and economy of the war-hit country, the event will bring together representative from some 70 countries and international organizations.