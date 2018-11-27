Afghan president heads to Geneva to attend key meeting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left here on Monday morning for Switzerland’s Geneva to attend a key meeting on Afghanistan, the Presidential Palace said.
Ghani will deliver a speech during Geneva Conference on Afghanistan to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, the palace said in a statement. The Afghan leader will also be having bilateral meetings with the high representative of the participating countries and organizations, the statement added. Focusing on development and economy of the war-hit country, the event will bring together representative from some 70 countries and international organizations.
