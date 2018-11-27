close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Mansehra councils get Rs180m uplift fund

National

Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released an amount of Rs180 million for village and neighbourhood councils under development chunk of the current budget.

“The Finance Department has released the second tranche of Rs180 million to be distributed equally in 194 village and neighbourhood councils,” Basharat Ali, the general secretary of the Nazmeen Ittihad, told reporters on Monday.

He said that the same amount was released earlier for the development schemes being executed in village and neighbourhood councils.

The office-bearer said that remaining two tranches would be released before the end of ongoing financial year. The general secretary of the Nazmeen Ittihad said the government should also release non-developmental funds withheld since the installation of local governments in the province.

