Body of newlywed woman found dumped

MANSEHRA: The body of a newlywed woman was found dumped at a deserted place in Garhi Habibullah.

“The woman had been missing from home in Abbottabad since the fifth day of her wedding and her body was found in the jurisdiction of our police station,” Yasir Khan, the SHO of Garhi Habibullah Police Station, told reporters on Monday.

The family of the woman identified her when Garhi Habibullah police dispatched pictures of the body to police stations across Hazara.

“According to family, she had gone to meet her friend on November 21, the fifth day of her marriage and had been missing since then. Her family had lodged a kidnapping case with police in Abbottabad,” he said.

The police official said the victim was butchered to death, according to the postmortem report, and the police also found her belongings near the body.

“We found a handbag filled with makeup and other goods,” he added. The SHO said the police had started an investigation after registering the case.