Tank residents urge govt to resolve water shortage issue

TANK: The water shortage has hit the city and its suburbs as the local administration failed to ensure continued supply of drinking water to 15 localities of the urban and rural parts of the district.

The residents can be seen in the city and surrounding areas running from pillar to post to get a can of clean drinking water.

They blasted the local administration for its failure to ensure supply of potable water to the dwellers.

The residents said several localities, including Mohallah Shaikhanwala, Mohallah Maidan, Wazirabad, Khudrianwala, Sakhiabad, Razaq Colony, Mohallah Mahsudan, Mohallah Dr Rabnawaz, Qutab Colony, Barki Abad, Mohallah Bilal, Qabar Wali Street suffered the most.

They said that 21 tube-wells remained dysfunctional due to one reason or the other, which had caused a shortage of water in the area.

The residents said that political parties always hoodwinked the masses in the district through catchy slogans but did not bother to resolve the issues.

They urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government to take stock of the situation and ensure continued supply of potable water to the people in the city and elsewhere in the district.