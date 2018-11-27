close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

34 outlaws held, arms & drugs seized in Mansehra

National

November 27, 2018
MANSEHRA: The Mansehra police claimed to have seized arms and ammunition and 72kg of hashish during search and strike operation launched in the district following recent subversive activities in the country.

The search and strike operation was launched under the directives of District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan during which 54 suspects involved in festive firing at wedding ceremonies were arrested as well.

A press release said that the police had also seized 63 pistols and 770 cartridges.

It added that as many as 34 outlaws wanted in murder, attempted murder and other crimes were also arrested and produced before the court for physical remand. Police also took into custody as many as 608 suspects.

