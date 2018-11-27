Sports Gala held in Bara

BARA: The Sports Gala was organised under the patronage of All Private Schools Association in Bar Qambarkhel in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district on Monday.

Around nine schools participated in the event. Several games including cricket, volleyball, tug-of-war, football and long jump were played at the gala. The sports activities had been stopped by the militants when the militancy was at peak in Bara.

Political Tehsildar Bara Zahid Younas was the chief guest on the occasion. He inaugurated the Sports Gala in Bar Qambarkhel Sports Stadium. The office-bearers of the Private Schools Association, Chairman Qambarkhel Welfare Organisation Hakeem Khan Afridi, sports director for Khyber district Sher Bahadur Afridi and elders were also present.

Talking to reporters, sports director Sher Bahadur said there was no dearth of talent in the tribal children and despite meagre facilities they were showing their talent. “The sports grounds, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure were destroyed in militancy,” he said, adding the sports gala would help children shun drugs and other negative activities.

He said the sports gala would inculcate positive change in the youth. Another social worker, Hakeem Afridi while talking to reporters said the government should provide facilities to the children. He demanded the government to provide equipment, monthly expenses and other privileges to the tribal players.