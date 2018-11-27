Rabbani sees bid against parliamentary form of government

PESHAWAR: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said here Monday that certain elements in the federal capital are trying to erode the effectiveness of the parliamentary form of government by propagating in favour of presidential system.

“If introduced, this would be a serious blow to the democratic process in the country,” he warned.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day international conference on “The 1973 Constitution of Pakistan: Role and Status of Institutions.” It was organised by the Department of History at the University of Peshawar on Monday.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator said a number of federal bodies such as Council of Common Interests (CCI), National Finance Commission (NFC), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) have been established under the 1973 constitution. “It is necessary for the smooth and effective functioning of these bodies that no impediment should be created in the democratic process. The 1973 constitution guaranteed provincial autonomy,” he noted.

Senator Raza Rabbani pointed out that under the 18th Amendment the CCI meeting should be chaired by the sitting prime minister.

He expressed serious concern over the fact that after the passage of the 18th Amendment, only a dozen meetings of CCI could be held. He said this deprived the smaller provinces of their right to highlight and get their rights.

Council of Islamic Ideology (CCI) Chairman Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz praised the founders and architects of the 1973 Constitution. He criticised Dr Atta-ur-Rehman for campaigning in support of the presidential system in the country.

Dr Qibla Ayaz stressed the need for proper audit of the higher education policy after 2003. He alleged that Dr Atta-ur-Rahman had made universities a graveyard for critical thinking.

Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan welcomed Senator Raza Rabbani on his arrival in the University of Peshawar. He lauded Raza Rabbani for his efforts for the rule of law and the constitution. He also praised his services for the democratic process in the country. Department of History Chairman Prof Dr Salman Bangash also spoke on the occasion.