Extortionists set ablaze passenger bus in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: Members of an influential group on Monday set fire to a passenger bus in Pakpattan over refusal to pay Rs200 extortion money forcing passengers to jump out of the vehicle to save their lives.

The incident took place on Chowk Jamal where Khagga and Dogar groups have allegedly been involved in extorting Rs200 from every passenger bus making a stopover there.

According to police transporters have filed complaints with them against the racketeers and they were taking action against it. On the other hand transporters said that tension between the two groups had long been persisting over extortion money. They alleged that Tariq Khagga who is a member of Khagga group is the cousin of a native member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly (MPA).

The transporters said they had repeatedly filed complaints but the police took no action against the extortionists.