Credit of opening Kartarpur border goes to Imran, says Sidhu

NEW DEHLI: Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu cheerfully commented on Monday that all the credit of opening Kartarpur border goes to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to details, the Punjab cabinet member of India was speaking on the 10th anniversary of 2008 Mumbai attacks, where he said, “Credit for opening Kartarpur Border goes to Imran Khan and all those people who have been praying for this cause.”

“Imran Khan had said that Kartarpur border is a corridor of peace and prosperity, we should take the initiative of opening Kartarpur border.”

Sidhu shared, adding that the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also assured the opening of the border.

Regretting the reaction of his countrymen, Sidhu lam-ented that his friends and everyone else turned against him following the development of Kartarpur corridor. “It is requested to the people not to involve Kartarpur corridor into politics,” he pleaded.

Recently, while exclusively speaking to a private news channel, Sidhu expressed his heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking the ‘unprecedented initiative’, saying it has won the hearts of millions of people on both sides of the border.

On the other hand, Indian Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu has laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpur corridor on Monday that will link India’s Gurdaspur district with historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.