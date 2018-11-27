RTI Act to help curb corruption, facilitate media, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the Right to Information Act would bring transparency, curb corruption and help journalists to seek information about various issues from government departments.

He was speaking at a ceremony in connection with the launch of the Federal Information Commission for implementation of the federal Right to Information Law (RTI).

“Each government department will be obliged to give information in 10 days. If it does not, the case will be sent to the relevant commission, which will secure information within 30 days. And if the department declines to share the sought information, the option of filing a suit will be available,” he said.

A whistle-blower act to curb corruption is also coming soon, which is a great step towards ending the menace,” he maintained.

As per law, as prime minister had promised, a reward of 20 per cent will be given from the recovered amount to the person, who blows the whistle on any act of corruption.

The minister said information about granting advertisements to the newspapers will also be made public soon.

He pointed out 34 initiatives had been taken by the PTI government under six themes during its 100 days in power.

Talking about the opposition’s demand for appointing Shahbaz Sharif as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, the minister said the demand was “immoral”.

He said the opposition did not want to see Parliament functioning. He said the opposition knew that if Parliament would be functional, then they would not be able to work.

Referring to Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, Fawad pointed out that the younger brother wanted to see the projects carried out by his elder brother and this was aimed at impeding the system. “When we are in government, we will audit the projects of Nawaz Sharif government and when the PML-N or PPP is in power, they may audit ours,” he contended.