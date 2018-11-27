When we beat all the odds

Since clinching gold at the 1984 Olympics, Pakistan had not won a global title. At the 4th Asia Cup in Hiroshima (1993), Pakistan — winners of all the three previous editions — went down 0-4 to South Korea in the semi-final.

PHF PresidentFarooq Umer took stock of the situation. He had already taken a revolutionary step by affiliating a foreign coach to the national team, the fabled Dutchman Hans Jorritsma, who had guided his home nation to the World Cup victory in 1990. A foreign physiotherapist was also hired and video analysis utilised in full earnest.

All this paid off as Pakistan won the 1994 Champions Trophy in Lahore, after 14 years.

Next, Pakistan performed satisfactorily in the two high-profile tournaments in Holland and Malaysia but failed to win the titles.

In the Asian Games, Pakistan failed to reach the final — for the first time ever.

Rasheed Jr was reappointed as the manager in place of Zakauddin. He made sensible changes. Full-back Rana Mujahid was recalled and so was great left-winger Waseem Feroze.

In the Sydney World Cup’s opening tie, Pakistan defeated Argentina 3-0.

Tragic news arrived before the second match against Spain. Ace forward Tahir Zaman’s father had expired in Pakistan. In a highly praiseworthy act of patriotism, Tahir decided to stay on. Pakistan’s problems were compounded by a mysterious stomach rash illness to right-out Asif Bajwa.

Against Spain, Kamran put Pakistan ahead before Spain restored parity. Then, with Tahir sidelined with a yellow card, a draw seemed likely. With just 10 minutes to go, Shahbaz exploded into action.

His brilliant approach play set up two excellent scoring opportunities inside one minute. Kamran and Waseem made no mistakes and Pakistan won 3-1.

Next up for Pakistan were the hosts Australia. A packed Homebush stadium saw the home team calling the shots early in the game but the Green-shirts soon gained their rhythm and a classic battle ensued. In the 22nd minute, Tahir Zaman put Pakistan ahead via a penalty stroke.

Early in the second half, perhaps the most captivating few seconds of the entire fortnight were witnessed. Captain Shahbaz, “the electric heels”, took off from his own half, leaving the bewildered Aussie defence trailing in his wake. Reaching the Australian circle, he set up the goal for Kamran on a platter for an easy tap in.

Shahbaz’s darting run had made the crowd stand up, overawed by the maestro’s speed and artistry. But the magnificent piece of skill resulted in Shahbaz pulling up his hamstring and he limped out from the scene of his triumph like a lord. Seeing their tormenter leave the arena perhaps gave the shell-shocked Kookaburras some relief. They soon reduced the margin via a penalty stroke but the equaliser eluded them.

For the tie against England, Pakistan were not only without Shahbaz but also missed Tahir (two yellow cards). With Bajwa still on bed, Pakistan didn’t even have five forwards.

Half-backs Irfan Mahmood and Junaid took turns with full-back Mujahid to fill the fifth forward slot. No surprise Pakistan went down 0-2.

In the last pool game, against the World Cup debutants Belarus, Pakistan needed a draw to make the last four and a win to head the pool. Two field goals by the prolific centre-forward Kamran saw Pakistan through.

In the semis, they came across Germany. Pakistan started on a determined note and in the 18th minute, Kamran found the net. Just four minutes later, the Germans drew level through a penalty-corner. The second half was also evenly-fought with both the sides squandering chances. It entered into penalty shoot-out. The tie-breaker turned out to be more or less an action replay of that of the Champions Trophy final the same year in Lahore. One man each from the two sides misfired. Ironically it was Germany’s captain Blunk.

For the first time, the two finalists from the previous edition figured in the World Cup final. In 1990, it was Floris Jan Bovlander’s prowess on the penalty-corners that broke the hearts of 70,000 fans at Lahore. It was Bovelander again in 1994 who put to rest the Aussies’ dreams by blasting two goals in a 3-1 victory for Holland in the semi-final.

This time around, the Dutch had another weapon as well. Taco van den Honert had been deadlier, scoring 11 goals to Bovelander’s five till then. Another alarming factor was the Pakistan sick-bed. Six players were carrying an ailment of some sort. Their Dutch physio did wonders making all the players fit for the final.

To counter the Dutch penalty-corner force, Jorritsma went minutely through the videotapes. To hoodwink the opponents, the Dutch employed two pairs on penalty-corners making it difficult for the opponents to judge to whom the ball would go: to Van Honert to be flicked or to Bovelander to be hit.

Jorritsma observed that when Bovelander had to make the strike he would stand about one metre behind the circle to gain momentum before unleashing his shot. When it was van Honert’s turn, Bovelander just stood on the edge of the circle. Now Pakistanis knew who of the two to rush on.

The holders forced three penalty-corners in quick succession. On the third in the 17th minute, it seemed history was set to repeat itself after four years. Bovelander’s fierce carpet shot penetrated Pakistan’s defensive wall. It appeared deja vu. But the men in green quickly regrouped. Within four minutes, it was level again with Kamran scoring a classic striker’s goal (his eighth of the tournament).

Early in the second half, the Dutch skipper Delissen claimed a goal from a long corner and the Dutch squad started celebrating.Pakistan’s persistent protest made Australian umpire Prior consult the other umpire, the highly respected Spaniard Deo, who pointed that no Dutch stick had touched the ball in the circle. Prior reversed his decision — the correctness of which was supported by the lack of any Dutch protest.

Pakistan’s attacking play gained momentum with some slick moves. At times it seemed there were only Pakistanis on the pitch. They missed at least four golden chances. Shahbaz Junior had an amazing dribbling run, zigzagging past no less than five opponents only to see his attempt blocked by the goalkeeper.

The World Cup final entered into penalty shoot-out.

Bovelander, the set-piece master, threw wide the second one. Next everyone scored. So when Shafqat came forward to take the last shot for Pakistan, he had the opportunity to fetch the World Cup. To the horror of tens of millions of Pakistanis, his feeble push went straight to Jansen. Now young Delmee had to get past Mansoor to equalise. Mansoor dived to his right to save; the World Cup came to Pakistan for the fourth time.

One man in the stadium rejoiced as much as in 1990. Jorritsma had guided his native Holland to the World Cup victory four years back; this time he was with the Pakistan team.

Skipper Shahbaz Ahmed was everyone’s choice for the Player of Tournament. Mansoor and Junaid also made it to the World Team.

Goalkeepers: Mansoor Ahmed, Ahmed Alam Fullbacks: Rana Mujahid, Naveed Alam, Danish Kaleem

Halfbacks: Usman Sheikh, Malik Shafqat, Khawaja Junaid, Irfan Mahmood

Forwards: Asif Bajwa, Tahir Zaman, Kamran Ashraf, Shahbaz Ahmad, Waseem Feroze, Rahim Khan, Shahbaz Jr

Manager: Rasheed Jr

Coach: Saeed Khan & Hans Jorritsma

Scorers: Kamran Ashraf 8, Waseem Feroze 2, Tahir Zaman 2

