Fourth seed Shahzad bows out of Federal Cup

ISLAMABAD: Fourth seed Shahzad Khan was the opening day’s casualty in the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at the PTF Complex on Monday.

UK-based Shamael Chaudhry sent Shahzad packing with a 6-4, 3-2 (retired) victory in the men’s singles.

Shamael won the first set after breaking Shahzad’s serve once. The fourth seed found the going tougher in the second set and retired midway to present a chance to Shamael to play Waqas Malik in the second round.

Waqas beat Tahirullah 7-5, 6-3 in his opening round match.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan inaugurated the tournament. PTF Patron Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Islamabad Tennis Federation President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, PTF Secretary Col Gul Rehman and other guests and officials were also present on the occasion.

Qualifier Subhan Bin Salik rallied from a set down to beat the experienced Shakirullah Khan 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Results: Men’s singles (first round): Aqeel Khan bt Malik Abdul Rehman 6-2, 6-2; Ahmed Chaudhry bt Zalan Khan 6-2, 7-6(3); Subhan Bin Salik bt Shakirullah 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; Yousaf Khalil bt Abdal Haider 6-4, 6-3; Muzammil Murtaza bt Ejaz Ahmed Khan 6-3, 6-1; Abbas Khan bt Aqib Omer 6-2, 7-6(7); Shahid Afridi bt Moosa Chaudhry 6-4, 6-1; Muhammad Shoaib bt Farhanullah 6-0, 6-3; Heera Ashiq bt Abdullah Adnan 6-0, 6-2; Barkatullah bt Shaheen Mehmood 6-3, 6-3; Waqas Malik bt Tahirullah 7-5, 6-3; Shamael Chaudhry bt Shahzad Khan 6-4, 3-2 (retired); Mudassar Murtaza bt Ikramullah 6-4, 6-1; Asadullah bt Gibranul Haq 6-4, 6-4; Abid Ali Akber bt Zaid Mujahid 6-1, 6-0; Muhammad Abid bt Ahmed Kamil 6-0, 6-0.

Boys’ Under-18 singles (first round): Mohammad Shoaib bt Ihtisham Arif 6-0, 6-0; Semizeb Khan bt Nalian Abbas 6-0, 6-4; M Zaryab bt S M Ahmed 6-1, 6-0; Osama Khan bt Muhammad Abdullah 7-5, 4-6, 7-5; Aqib Umer bt Faizan Shahid 6-2, 6-3; M Huzaifa Khan bt Abdullah Hanan Khan 7-6(3), 6-3; Subhan Bin Salik bt Hamid Israr 7-6(1), 6-3; Ahmed Asjad bt Ghufran Faiz 6-1, 6-0; Moosa Chaudhry bt Kashan Umer 7-5, 6-0; Parbhat Kumar bt M Talah Khan 6-1, 6-1; Hassan Ali bt Shaeel Tahir 6-1, 7-6(3); Abdullah Adan bt Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-0; Uzair Khan bt Izhar Iftikhar 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Kamran Khan bt Adnan Khan 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(3); Zalan Khan bt Sikandar Amin 6-0, 6-3; Ahmed Kamil bt Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0.