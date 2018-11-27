Abbas to feature in US, British Opens

ISLAMABAD: Asian junior champion Abbas Zeb will represent Pakistan in the Under-19 category of the US and British Open Squash Tournaments to be held during the next two months.

The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has selected a group of players for the participation in the US Junior Open Squash Championship 2018 and the British Junior Open 2019.

The US Junior Open Squash Championship would be played between December 15 and 18 for which the Pakistan Squash Federation has selected five players. Abbas will represent the country in Under-19 age group, Haris Qasim and Farhan Hashmi would play in Under-17 category whereas Muhammad Hamza Khan and Noor Zaman will take part in Under-15 age category.

Subsequently, British Junior Open will be played in Birmingham (UK) from January 2-6 in which Abbas will play in Under-19 age group.

Four players Hamza Sharif, Haris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi and Asad Ullah Khan will be seen representing the country in Under-17 category.

Three players Muhammad Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman and Muhammad Ashab Irfan will figure in Under-15 category whereas two players Anas Ali Shah and Humam Ahmed will play in Under-13 age group.