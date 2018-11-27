Azhar to play for Somerset again in 2019

LONDON: Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali is returning to Somerset as an overseas player for the 2019 season, the club announced on Monday.

The 33-year-old, currently playing in the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai, will be available for the entire County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup campaigns in his second spell at Taunton.

Azhar will not play for Pakistan at next year’s World Cup in England and Wales, having retired from One-Day Internationals, making him available for the whole summer after making a positive impression during a spell at Somerset last season.

“I very much enjoyed my time with the club this year and I am really pleased to be going back,” he said. “Somerset is a special club and it was a pleasure to play for them in 2018. There was a really good atmosphere in the dressing room and there are some very good players at the club. The supporters were excellent and I look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”