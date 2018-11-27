UK’s May comes under fire over EU exit deal

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May faced parliamentary fury on Monday as she set off on the tricky task of convincing mutinous lawmakers to back her divorce deal with the EU.

The British leader crowned nearly two years of painful talks with Brussels that threatened to fall apart many times by sealing Brexit arrangements on Sunday with the 27 EU heads of state.

But this difficult chapter was always going to be the easy part. May must now navigate the deal through a divided chamber in which she holds the slimmest working majority -- and where lawmakers oppose it on all sides.

She announced the vote on the deal will be on December 11. The beleaguered leader got a taste of just how tough her job will be as she briefed lawmakers on the outcome of her Brussels visit. Opposition Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn called the withdrawal deal and accompanying political declaration on future relations "an act of national self-harm".

"For the good of the nation, the House has very little choice but to reject this deal," he said. Yet May might be more disconcerted by the seemingly growing and clearly more vocal chorus of resentment from her own Conservative Party.