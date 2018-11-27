HC hosts dinner in honour of Ansar Burney

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NAIROBI: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya Raza Bashir Tarar hosted a dinner in honour of Chairman of Ansar Burney Trust International, Ansar Burney and Vice Chairperson, Mrs Shaheen Burney and discussed issues related to Pakistani prisoners in East African jails, human rights and human trafficking, says a press release.
