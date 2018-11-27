close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
November 27, 2018

HC hosts dinner in honour of Ansar Burney

World

November 27, 2018
NAIROBI: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya Raza Bashir Tarar hosted a dinner in honour of Chairman of Ansar Burney Trust International, Ansar Burney and Vice Chairperson, Mrs Shaheen Burney and discussed issues related to Pakistani prisoners in East African jails, human rights and human trafficking, says a press release.

