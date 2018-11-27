100-day performance an avalanche of false hopes: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Monday summed up the first 100-day balance sheet of the PTI government as an avalanche of false hopes, vague promises, self-praise and enlarged begging bowl.

“No legislation, no promised questions hour of the prime minister, no parliamentary committees and thus no government accountability and no promised South Punjab province.

Begging bowl was made bigger instead of promise of breaking it,” said the PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar while commenting on the 100 days of the government. Babar said that five foreign visits were conducted after the promise of not undertaking any foreign trip in first three months.

“No progress was made on promised ten million jobs and five million houses,” he said. Babar said dollar rate spiralled by Rs10 from Aug 18 onwards, remittances decreased by Rs40 million, net exports decreased and imports increased in October as compared to August.