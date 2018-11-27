Opp wants soldiers to run urban Sindh’s water supply system

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly’s opposition lawmakers on Monday demanded that the provincial government hand over the bulk water supply and distribution system for urban areas to the army or the Rangers since the administration has “consistently been failing on this front for over a decade now”.

The demand was put forward during a two-hour general debate on the MQM-Pakistan’s three adjournment motions on the persistent urban water crisis in the three main urban centres of the province. The motions on Mirpurkhas, Karachi and Hyderabad were presented by MPAs Javed Hanif, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Nadeem Siddiqui.

PA opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi of the PTI said the Indus River System Authority has rejected the Sindh government’s demand to allocate additional water supply for Karachi.