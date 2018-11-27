close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Opp wants soldiers to run urban Sindh’s water supply system

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly’s opposition lawmakers on Monday demanded that the provincial government hand over the bulk water supply and distribution system for urban areas to the army or the Rangers since the administration has “consistently been failing on this front for over a decade now”.

The demand was put forward during a two-hour general debate on the MQM-Pakistan’s three adjournment motions on the persistent urban water crisis in the three main urban centres of the province. The motions on Mirpurkhas, Karachi and Hyderabad were presented by MPAs Javed Hanif, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Nadeem Siddiqui.

PA opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi of the PTI said the Indus River System Authority has rejected the Sindh government’s demand to allocate additional water supply for Karachi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan