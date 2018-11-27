close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
November 27, 2018

Two drown

National

November 27, 2018
SARGODHA: Two people drowned when their car fell in Lower Jhelum Canal in Bhalwal police limits on Monday. According to Rescue-1122, Ali Raza of Bhalwal and Zeshan of Shahpur Sadar were travelling on Bhalwal-Bhera Road when their car plunged into the canal near Chak 7 NB. As a result, they both drowned. The police and Rescue teams recovered their bodies and handed over them to the families.

