SARGODHA: Two people drowned when their car fell in Lower Jhelum Canal in Bhalwal police limits on Monday. According to Rescue-1122, Ali Raza of Bhalwal and Zeshan of Shahpur Sadar were travelling on Bhalwal-Bhera Road when their car plunged into the canal near Chak 7 NB. As a result, they both drowned. The police and Rescue teams recovered their bodies and handed over them to the families.
