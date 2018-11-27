close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

PN, ANF seize 1500kg hashish

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy apprehended a large quantity of hashish worth millions of dollars during an intelligence based operation near Ormara involving persistent surveillance and intelligence gathering of the area. The successful seizure of hashish weighing about 1500kg by Pakistan Navy was an outcome of a coordinated and complex operation in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). Subsequently, apprehended hashish was handed over to ANF for further disposal. The operation demonstrates that Pakistan Navy is determined in thwarting the illegitimate use of our coastline and sea, and committed to shoulder national and international obligation to establish lawful order at sea across the Indian.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan