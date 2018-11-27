15th Convocation of IUB held

BAHAWALPUR: The 15th Convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held here Monday. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq conferred degrees to 1,260 graduates including 1 PhD, 40 MPhil, 1,075 Master and BS (Hons) degree holders and 80 gold and 64 silver medalists. Addressing the event, the VC said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was a modern, progressive and active seat of learning. The teaching system has been brought in harmony with the international standards. He said new academic session commenced from 1st of October, as many as 3991 candidates were admitted in the university out of 23,460 applicants. The number of applicants has increased 15 percent during current four years. Some 147,000 degrees were pending for the last many years which became a major academic and administrative issue. During last four years 8 mega convocations were held to award 109,294 degrees and 1,415 medals.

Liquor recovered: Police arrested a bootlegger and recovered 50 litres liquor from him in Jhangi Wala area on Monday. A case has been registered.