Six envoys-designate present credentials to Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan provided a very conducive environment for better investment and business opportunities and hoped that investors from different countries would avail them by investing in diverse areas.

The president was speaking to envoys-designate of Thailand, Sri Lanka, Austria, Canada, Spain and Jordan who presented their credentials to him in an impressive ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Monday, a press release said.

On this occasion, he said Pakistan wanted to further strengthen its relations with all the friendly countries and emphasised that regular exchange of bilateral delegations was essential for strengthening people-to-people contacts and forging strong political and economic linkages.

Later, the ambassadors/high commissioners separately called on the president.

The president felicitated the newly-appointed ambassadors/high commissioners to Pakistan and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan.

The envoys who presented their credentials included ambassador-designate of Thailand Pornpop Uampidhaya, high commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid, ambassador-designate of Austria Mag Nicolaus Keller, high commissioner-designate of Canada Wendy Christine Gilmour, ambassador-designate of Spain Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico and ambassador-designate of Jordan Ibrahim Yali Mohd (Ostaalmadani).

Meanwhile, the president conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Rear Admiral Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nehyan Commander, UAE Naval Forces, in a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral, Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and senior officials were also present in the ceremony, said a President House statement.

Later, Rear Admiral Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nehyan Commander, UAE Naval Forces also called on the president. During the meeting, the president said Pakistan and UAE had longstanding strategic and close political relations.

According to another report, the president said the Parliament had an important role to play in supporting the Election Commission for holding next general elections in a more transparent, free and fair manner.

He was talking to Election Commission of Pakistan Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad, who called on him Monday, a press release issued by president’s media office said.

The ECP secretary told the president that the general elections 2018 were held in free and fair manner.