16% reduction in sugarcane crop expected in Punjab, 30% in Sindh

LAHORE: Sugar mills across the country on Monday announced boycotting sugarcane crushing season on account of mismatch in sugarcane price and the price for sugar.

The sugar mills claimed that they will suffer a loss of Rs15 per kilogram due to minimum support price of Rs180/40kg price. Further, average daily loss of a mill would be Rs6 million to 25 million depending on the capacity of the mill.

However, Cane Commissioner Punjab Wajid Ali said that out of 44 functional sugar mills 21 had already intimated the government about lit of boiler which is necessary to start sugarcanes crushing.

Further, out of 21 sugar mills intimated about lit of boiler, 11 have submitted the notice of start of sugarcane crushing season timely during the season.

According to Punjab Sugar Factories Act, cut of date of start of the sugarcane crushing season is November 30 every year.

A meeting of the cabinet committee on sugarcane crushing is scheduled on Tuesday (today) in which grievances of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and growers would be listened and all justified issues would be resolved”, he mentioned.

However, according to a communiqué issued by Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Chairman Aslam Faruque stated that the government was mounting pressure on the sugar milling industry to start the new crushing season. However, ‘there is an almost unanimous verdict from the sugar mills across Pakistan: they would rather not start the season than to sustain Rs15/kg loss on production of sugar due to the mismatch in sugarcane price and the price for sugar’, he asserted.

“The key question to ask is why would a business solely set up to crush sugarcane with approximately half a trillion rupees of investment, 90 mills with an average value of Rs6 billion, with an off-season of seven months, not want to run this season’, he questioned.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association official claimed that the high minimum support price of Rs180/40kg set for sugarcane for the last four years has motivated the growers to plant more sugarcane which has caused Pakistan to produce bumper crops and as a consequence the nation has become a surplus producer severely depressing local sugar prices.

Contrary to the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association claimed, Cane Commissioner Punjab, Wajid Ali pointed out that according to the estimates reported by Punjab Agriculture department, 16 percent reduction in sugarcane crop is expected.

Further, almost 30 percent reduction is expected in Sindh sugarcane crop as areas under cultivation is drastically decreased in both provinces due to unfair practices of the mills during the last couple of years.