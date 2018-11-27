Nepra reserves decision on increasing power tariff by Rs1.27 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday reserved decision on regularisation of the government’s recent increase of Rs1.27 per unit in power tariff to implement uniform tariff across the country.

The federal government recently increased the power tariff by Rs1.27 a unit, but for making it regularised it sought the power regulator’s consent, as is required legally.

After the decision, the government officially notifies and implements it.

The representative of Power Division informed that the existing uniform power tariff was Rs11.71 per unit which would go up to Rs12.98 per unit following increase in average power tariff by Rs1.27 per unit.

The decision was reserved after the legality of conducting public hearing by two members was questioned, as there were only two members while the third one has not been appointed yet.

Nepra Member Punjab Saifullah Chattha admitted that three members were required to decide any matter relating to power distribution companies (Discos). However, he said that even one member of Nepra could conduct hearing.

Hearing of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority was recorded and decision of uniform power tariff would be given after the appointment of third member.

This was the reason that Nepra members reserved the judgment which would be announced after the third member joins the Authority.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority had determined increase in power tariff by Rs3.80 per unit for Discos, but the federal government had made average increase in tariff by Rs1.27 per unit, Joint Secretary Power Division Zargham Ishaq Khan said.

He added that the government would give subsidy for the domestic consumers using less than 300 units per month.

He said the government had set the target for power distribution companies to bring improvement and efficiency in the system that would generate Rs140 billion revenue.

He said the government would not be able to receive Rs80 billion on account of net hydel profit from the consumers.

Representative of textile sector said the sector was facing problems due to depreciation of rupee against dollar.

The Power Division responded that it would move a summary soon to Economic Coordination Committee recommending setting fixed date for issuing electricity bill to the textile sector to overcome the issue of exchange rate.

The representative of K-Electric raised question whether the government would set uniform tariff for K-Electric consumers or they would have separate tariff.

The representative of Power Division assured uniform tariff would also be notified for K-Electric as well along with other distribution companies.