12-kanal state land retrieved

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities have retrieved the 12-kanal state land from the illegal occupants and registered cases against the accused.

Regional director Fareed Ahmed told that a citizen gave an application that land mafia members, in connivance with the education department officers, have occupied the 12-kanal land of Girls High School Mandi Bahauddin. During inquiry, allegations against them were proved. The accused land mafia members, including Iftikhar Ahmed, Ziaullah, Safdar Hussain, Ghulam Rasool, Ghulam Qadir, Ahmed Yar, M Aslam, Pervez Akhter, M Hussain and Qaiser were booked.

modern CITY: Deputy Commissioner Rai Manzoor Hassan said that the city would be made modern and all available resources would be provided to make it clean.

Journalists should play their role in highlighting the problems of the citizens so that relief could be provided to the citizens, he said. Talking to media persons here at his office on Monday, he said that he would not tolerate any lethargy and incompetence by the concerned government officers and officials in providing relief to the citizens.

The deputy commissioner said that he had devoted his full attention to bring improvement in the quality of life of the people. Waste management company officers have been directed to dispose of garbage from the city roads and streets on daily basis, and create awareness among the citizens to keep the city neat. The DC said that the miscreants would be dealt strictly. He urged the clerics to create brotherhood and harmony in the society.

FOOLPROOF SECURITY: City Police Officer Dr Moeen Masood said that police had chalked out a comprehensive plan to provide foolproof security to Sikh pilgrims during their visit to Gujranwala in connection with the birth anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. The CPO said that about 1,000 police personnel and officers would be appointed in and around the Gurdawara Rohri Sahib, Emanabad while a control room had also been set up at the CPO office Gujranwala. He said that elite commandos would also patrol the area to counter any untoward