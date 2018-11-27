close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Commits suicide

National

November 27, 2018
FAISALABAD: A married woman of Azamabad committed suicide on Monday. Sobia Rafique used to exchange harsh words with her jobless husband. On the day of the incident, she swallowed poison and died.

YOUTH MURDERED: A youth was murdered in a marriage ceremony by his relatives. Sabir was allegedly tortured to death by Asad and two others.

