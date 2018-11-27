Commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A married woman of Azamabad committed suicide on Monday. Sobia Rafique used to exchange harsh words with her jobless husband. On the day of the incident, she swallowed poison and died.
YOUTH MURDERED: A youth was murdered in a marriage ceremony by his relatives. Sabir was allegedly tortured to death by Asad and two others.
