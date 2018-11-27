Lawyers’ strike continues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: The lawyers strike entered the 13th day on Monday which caused problems for the litigants. They locked the courts in favour of their demand of establishing a LHC Bench in Gujranwala. They also held a sit-in. The bar president said their strike will continue till fulfillment of their demand.
