Tue Nov 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Lawyers’ strike continues

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
GUJRANWALA: The lawyers strike entered the 13th day on Monday which caused problems for the litigants. They locked the courts in favour of their demand of establishing a LHC Bench in Gujranwala. They also held a sit-in. The bar president said their strike will continue till fulfillment of their demand.

