Seven-year-old disabled girl gang-raped

BAHAWALPUR: A seven-year-old disabled girl was gang-raped at Chowk Zahir Pir, Khanpur tehsil. According to the police, the girl was alone in the house when Asif and Fareed entered and allegedly raped her. The victim was shifted to the THQ hospital. The police have registered a case and arrested one accused while the other is still at large.