Tue Nov 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

19 food points sealed over unhygienic conditions

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
MULTAN: Punjab Food Authority teams Monday sealed and fined 19 food outlets over selling prohibited and substandard items on Monday. The PFA teams sealed McDonald restaurant in Rahim Yar Khan over using rancid oil, Umair Foods and Snacks over unhygienic conditions, Pakeza Foods over using fake labels of national food companies, Data Restaurant and milk centre in Bahawalpur over finding a cat in kitchen area and unhygienic conditions, Mr Foods in Layyah, Mian Arshad Foods in Bahawalnagar, Salim and Brothers Food in Bahawalpur. The food teams also sealed food outlets in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

