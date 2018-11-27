PPP leaders predict critical days for PTI

MULTAN: Pakistan People's Party workers and lawyers have paid tribute to former PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for giving political awareness to masses about their rights and drafting the 1973 Constitution.

The tribute was paid at the cake-cutting ceremony in connection with the 51st foundation day of the party at Multan District Bar Association. The event was organised by People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF). MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani cut the cake.

Criticising Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, he said PTI’s 100 days plan had proved an eyewash as it failed in providing relief. The PTI policies overburdened the people with inflation, increase in electricity and gas tariffs and depreciation of in currency, he added. Gilani predicted critical days for the PTI as it has no vision of economic development. He said the PTI had promised to create south Punjab province in the first 100 days but it was mulling to create only south Punjab sub-secretariat, which would never be acceptable at any level.

He said the PTI had lacked development vision and the situation was going to worst in coming months due to loans. He predicted a Tsunami of inflation because of dead economic policies and inking agreement with the international monitory institutions. PLF president Sheikh Giasul Haq demanded ruthless accountability of dictators. He said the PPP had done restless struggle for the people’s rights as the party had also sacrificed its leadership in this struggle. He said that Pakistan People’s Party had faced critical times since the party was founded in 1968 but it did not comprise the basic ideology of protecting the masses’ rights.

Haq said that the Pakistan People's Party had gone through a lot of testing periods but it always stood up against the injustice of dictatorship. The Karsaz Karachi incident was a turning point in the party’s fight against dictatorship and injustice, he added. He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto struggled and sacrificed himself in the fight against injustice, which was carried forward by his daughter Benazir Bhutto.

The south Punjab PLF divisional office-bearers, including Multan divisional PLF president Rana Iqbal Noon, Dera Ghazi Khan PLF divisional president Sardar Zafarullah Leghari, Bahawalpur division PLF president M Bilal Bathi, south Punjab Pakistan People's Party senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Multan city PPP president Nasim Labar and others also spoke on the occasion.

Explanation sought from IGP over record tampering: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench has sought an explanation from the IGP regarding the police’s tampering with the computerised record of the police station and avoid entering the details manually. The court declared that police were misusing the computerised record to get their desired changes.

Earlier, M Tariq filed his habeas corpus petition, stating that Rajanpur city police have kept his son and five others in habeas corpus. The court constituted a bailiff in this regard.

The LHC Multan Bench declared that tampering with police record is easy in computer drafting than manual police record (Roznamcha).